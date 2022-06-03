“35,000 Watts: The Story of College Radio” Director Michael Millard

Director Mike Millard loves taking pictures in Grenada, Spain once sold shoelaces on Fremont Street. He’s looking for backers for his documentary “35,000 Watts: The Story of College Radio.” 35,000 Watts coincidentally is the same power as Lubbock’s KTXT-FM. Both Mike and Sean are KTXT Alumni and if it wasn’t for Mike, Sean wouldn’t be in radio now so blame Mike.

Support the Kickstarter by clicking here.

Time to go Beyond the Mic.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.