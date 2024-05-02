96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Exploring ‘The Anime Effect’: Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray

May 2, 2024 6:05AM CDT
Share
Exploring ‘The Anime Effect’: Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Step into the vibrant world of anime. Hosts Leah President and LeAlec Murray of ‘The Anime Effect’ podcast join us today. Explore the cultural impact of anime, delve into their favorites and more. Find out their favorite manga, video games, and discover the complexities of dubbing. Plus, get recommendations for beginners and discover where to tune in for more. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Anime
BeyondtheMic
Crunchyroll
Leah President
LeAlec Murray
Manga
National Anime Day
Podcast
SeanDillon
The Anime Effect

Recently Played

Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
10:26am
5-1-5-0Dierks Bentley
10:23am
BulletproofNate Smith
10:20am
Cold Beer Calling My NameJameson Rodgers Ft. Luke Combs
10:16am
White HorseChris Stapleton
10:10am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Blake Shelton Says Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani's Three Sons Has Changed Him in 'Every Possible Way'
2

John Ondrasik Explores the Music Matters Challenge
3

Brent Underwood's Expedition into "Ghost Town Living"
4

Yo-Yo Ma single tickets available now!
5

'Lost' Johnny Cash Album To Be Released