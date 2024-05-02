Exploring ‘The Anime Effect’: Insights from Leah President & LeAlec Murray

Step into the vibrant world of anime. Hosts Leah President and LeAlec Murray of ‘The Anime Effect’ podcast join us today. Explore the cultural impact of anime, delve into their favorites and more. Find out their favorite manga, video games, and discover the complexities of dubbing. Plus, get recommendations for beginners and discover where to tune in for more. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

