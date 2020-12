Al Pitrelli from TSO breaks down Live Streaming Event coming December 18th

According to Al Pitrelli, Jeff Beck is the best guitarist of all time. He loves to play pool and is getting ready for Trans Siberian Orchestra’s “Christmas Eve and other Stories Live in Concert”. Al goes Beyond the Mic.

