Big Take: DC’s Saleha Mohsin’s Insider Journey

May 4, 2024 6:11AM CDT
iHeart Podcasts, Premiere Radio Network , Beyond the Mic

Dive deep into the heart of Washington’s big stories with Saleha Mohsin, Senior Washington Correspondent for Bloomberg News and host of “Big Take: DC” podcast. She takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut as she discusses insights into pivotal events shaping the world, her journalistic journey, and captivating tales on her latest project. Let’s go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

