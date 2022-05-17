Author of “Easier: 60 Ways to Make Your Work Life Work for You” Chris Westfall goes Beyond the Mic

Chris Westfall is a business consultant, communications coach, and keynote speaker. His latest book is “Easier: 60 Ways to Make Your Work Life Work for You”. Time to go Beyond the Mic.



Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.