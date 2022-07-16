Author Tashie Bhuiyan on “A Show for Two” Based on Tom Holland Visit to her High School Author Tashie Bhuiyan has never visited the Statue of Liberty even though she lives in NYC. Her latest book “A Show For Two” is based on a visit Tom Holland made to her high school. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Author Tashie Bhuiyan On Her Book A Show For Two Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS A Show for Two Author Bangladeshi American Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Certified Clown Chipotle Counting Down With You Gen Z Lubbock Nanowrimo New York City Sean Dillon St Johns Tashie Bhuiyan Texas Tom Holland Writer