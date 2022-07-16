Author Tashie Bhuiyan on “A Show for Two” Based on Tom Holland Visit to her High School

Author Tashie Bhuiyan has never visited the Statue of Liberty even though she lives in NYC. Her latest book “A Show For Two” is based on a visit Tom Holland made to her high school. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.



