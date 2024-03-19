Buffalo Wild Wings Golf Tournament 2024

96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

March 19, 2024 12:30PM CDT
It’s time to get registered for the 18th Annual Buffalo Wild Wings Golf Tournament on JUNE 24
 
Registration is now open!! Don’t wait until the last minute as we expect this year to be a sell out again!! 
 
For registration respond back with the following information to reserve your spot:
NAME:
PHONE:
SPONSORSHIP LEVEL:
COURSE PREFERENCE (optional):
*PLAYER 2 NAME(optional):
*PLAYER 3 NAME (optional):
*PLAYER 4 NAME (optional):

You can call (806)783-8774 or text (806) 786-0147.
 
We can customize sponsorship levels to suit your needs. Please reach out if you have ideas or if you would like to hear some of ours!

