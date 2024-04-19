Blake Shelton Says Being Stepdad To Gwen Stefani’s Three Sons Has Changed Him in ‘Every Possible Way’

Blake recently reflected on his life with Gwen. “If I could have a repeat of these past 10 years, [that] would be perfect,” Shelton said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“Next month, we’ve got an 18-year-old, which it blows my mind that already happened. And in a couple of years, we’ll have another 18-year-old. And that’s… it’s gonna be I guess a lot more alone time, which I’m not mad about that either. …But we still have Apollo, so we have another almost 10 years before we can kick him out, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Shelton says that being a stepdad has been life-changing “in every possible way.”