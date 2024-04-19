96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

John Ondrasik Explores the Music Matters Challenge

April 19, 2024 5:33AM CDT
Share
John Ondrasik Explores the Music Matters Challenge
John Ondrasik Photo Courtesy of NikolaiPUC

Join Grammy-nominated artist John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting on with a Beyond the Mic Short Cut as he discusses the transformative power of music in the ‘Music Matters Challenge’ by the Tullman Family Office. Discover how this initiative supports music education. From his own journey to advocating for the importance of music teachers, delve into Ondrasik’s insights on how music can change lives. Don’t miss out on this fun conversation and find out more about the Music Matters Challenge!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
BeyondtheMic
Five For Fighting
Grammy-nominated
John Ondrasik
Music Education
Music Matters Challenge
Musician
SeanDillon
Tullman Family Foundation

Recently Played

I HopeGabby Barrett
5:56am
Let Your Boys Be CountryJason Aldean
5:48am
Neon MoonBrooks & Dunn
5:43am
Different Round HereRiley Green Ft. Luke Combs
5:35am
Home Sweet HomeFlat River Band
5:32am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Unveiling America's Ghost Soldier: A Dive into Military Secrets
2

Tamron Hall on her book 'Watch Where They Hide'
3

Toussaint, Isaacs gain DCTB All-Texas honors
4

Morgan Wallen's Nashville Bar Arrest Could Land Him 'In Jail For Up To 6 Years'
5

New York Teacher Throws Eclipse Party He Promised In 1978