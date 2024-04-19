John Ondrasik Explores the Music Matters Challenge

Join Grammy-nominated artist John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting on with a Beyond the Mic Short Cut as he discusses the transformative power of music in the ‘Music Matters Challenge’ by the Tullman Family Office. Discover how this initiative supports music education. From his own journey to advocating for the importance of music teachers, delve into Ondrasik’s insights on how music can change lives. Don’t miss out on this fun conversation and find out more about the Music Matters Challenge!

