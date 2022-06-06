Casa’s for CASA 2022

We want you to join us in helping CASA. They need to raise $50,000 to serve more of the over 1,200 children in foster care in the South Plains that need a CASA to advocate for them, they are currently serving approximately 500 children. So more than 700 are in desperate need of a CASA to advocate for their best interest and help them find a safe, permanent home

Raffle Items:

This year we have a $3,500 MasterCard gift card, custom built playhouses (4), a doghouse, and 2 custom storage buildings –

List of builders this year – Please mention these!

Market Street & Frenship High School Construction Program – Playhouse

Lee Lewis Construction – Playhouse

Bayer / Deltapine – Playhouse

Betenbough Homes – Playhouse

Faith Christian Fellowship in Plainview – Doghouse

Easy Backyard Storage – custom Storage bldg

JNL Steel – Custom Storage building

The Brown Family – Donated the $3,500 MasterCard gift card

Ticket price structure –

$5 – 1 ticket

$20 – 5 tickets

$50 – 15 tickets

$100 – 40 tickets

Our Special Event Saturdays –

June 11, 11am-1pm – Masked Rider & Fearless Champion, along with TTU Football Players will be there selling tickets.

Lubbock, Texas – Casas for CASA presented by Market Street will be hosted at 4205 98th Street (98th & Quaker) Wednesday, June 1 through Thursday, June 30! Anyone and everyone can purchase raffle tickets for the opportunity to win a $3,500 MasterCard gift card, or an amazing custom-built playhouse, doghouse, or storage building donated by local community members. Raffle tickets can be purchased anytime online at www.casaofthesouthplains.org or at the Market Street location at 98th & Quaker, on Thursdays and Fridays from 4PM – 7PM, Saturdays 10AM – 6PM, and Sundays from 1PM – 5PM. Raffle tickets are $5 each, or 5 tickets for $20, 15 tickets for $50, or 40 tickets for $100. The drawing will be held Thursday, June 30 at 5:00 PM.

Attendance is not necessary to win.

“We are honored that Market Street is our title sponsor for Casas for CASA this year! We have hosted this raffle for more than 15 years and know that it is a community favorite! We are anticipating a great turnout and can’t wait to see familiar and fresh faces,” said Jaclyn Morris,

Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. “The need to help children in the foster care system is a constant in our community. This year we need to raise $50,000 during this event and we know the wonderful people in our community always rally to support the children that need

them!”

The funds raised during Casas for CASA stay right here in Lubbock and the five surrounding counties we serve. We inspire, educate, and empower CASA Volunteers serving as Advocates for children in foster care. A CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocate, helps a child in foster care navigate the child welfare system while working to ensure their needs are being met and advocating to find them a safe, permanent home.

Buy your ticket on-location times all month –

Thur/F – 4-7pm

Sat – 10-6pm

Sun – 1pm-5pm