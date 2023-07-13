96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Emmy Award-nominated Executive Producer Arthur Smith on his book “Reach”

July 13, 2023 6:07AM CDT
Share
Emmy Award-nominated Executive Producer Arthur Smith on his book “Reach”
Premiere Radio Network / Arthur Smith

Emmy Award-nominated executive producer Arthur Smith joins Sean Dillon for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Hear Arthur talk about his journey from producing some of the most popular reality TV shows in the world, Hell’s Kitchen and American Ninja Warrior in his new book “Reach”. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
AmericanNinjaWarrior
ArthurSmith
Author
BeyondtheMic
BeyondtheMicwithSean Dillon
HellsKitchen
ProducerOfTheYear
Reach
RealityTV
SeanDillon
TV

Recently Played

All My Friends SayLuke Bryan
9:56am
All My Friends SayLuke Bryan
9:56am
Everything I LoveMorgan Wallen
9:54am
No Shoes No Shirt No ProblemKenny Chesney
9:47am
No Shoes No Shirt No ProblemKenny Chesney
9:47am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Kaitlyn Kohler takes a visit to the KLLL New Music Lounge to sing "Remember You"
2

Lee Brice wants your thoughts on his new song
3

“American Ramble: A Walk of Memory and Renewal” Author Neil King Jr.
4

Dr. Dawn Harris Sherling on "Eat Everything"
5

Morgan Wallen's Son Gets Bandages Off