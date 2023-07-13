Emmy Award-nominated Executive Producer Arthur Smith on his book “Reach”

Emmy Award-nominated executive producer Arthur Smith joins Sean Dillon for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Hear Arthur talk about his journey from producing some of the most popular reality TV shows in the world, Hell’s Kitchen and American Ninja Warrior in his new book “Reach”. Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.