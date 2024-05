Located inside United Supermarkets off 114th and Slide, Evie Mae’s Barbecue is set to close this month in May. The announcement was made on their Facebook.

At Evie Mae’s, one can enjoy barbecue favorites such as brisket, pulled pork, ribs, sausage, and more. For a view at Evie Mae’s menu, visit here.

The restaurant in Wolfforth will remain unchanged.