Executive Producer of “Torn from the Headlines : New York Post Reports” – Michelle Gotthelf goes Beyond the Mic
She has a rescue pit bull, doesn’t read fiction books and is all alone in the New York Post newsroom.
New York Post Digital Editor in Chief and Executive Producer of Torn from the Headlines : New York Post Reports Michelle Gotthelf goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.
I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.
I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go ‘Beyond the Mic.’