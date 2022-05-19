Grace Farris Author of “Mom Milestones: The True Story of the First Seven Years” Grace Farris has been drawing cartoons from her experiences as a mom for years. Her book “Mom Milestones: The True Story of the First Seven Years” helps moms know they aren’t alone! Time for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Author Of Mom Milestones Grace Farris Takes A Beyond The Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS Associate Professor Austin Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Cartoonist Doctor Grace Farris Harvard Medical School Hospitalist Lubbock mother Mount Sinai West Sean Dillon Texas