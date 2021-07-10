“Men in Blazers” author of the Best-Seller “(Re)born in the USA” Roger Bennett

Roger Bennett thinks Max from Hart to Hart is underrated, would love to relegate Man U & Man City and stops by to talk his new book “(Re)born in the USA.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.