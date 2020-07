Obituary Writer Heather Lende Writes Best Selling Novels

Her typewriter is an Olivetti, loves to take a personal privilege & her favorite color is yellow Author Heather Lende, joins me to talk about her book “Of Bears and Ballots”

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.