Osaka Popstar’s Singer John Cafiero on Ear Candy

You’ll find him relaxing at a comic book store, could have been a dog groomer and last cried when Ronnie Spector passed. John Cafiero’s latest project with the punk rock super group Osaka Popstar is “Ear Candy” and he goes Beyond the Mic.



