“Paying for College for Dummies” Author Eric Tyson on College Affordability

He worked his way through college and grad school, played squash once he found it wasn’t a vegetable. Author of “Paying for College for Dummies”, Eric Tyson gives us tips to help out students before they get to school.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.