Tackling PTSD with Jason Kander Author of "Invisible Storm"

September 3, 2022 2:27PM CDT
Jason Kander has had night terrors, fear of someone hurting himself and his family, anger, guilt, shame, inability to feel joy and hatred of himself. He wanted to kill himself but he’s still here because he found help for his PTSD. Author of “Invisible Storm” joins us for a candid, conversation in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

