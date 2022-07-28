Who is Fanny? Fanny was the best all-female rock band you never heard of. Members Patti Quatro and Brie Darling stop by to talk about the documentary “Fanny: The Right to Rock” in this Beyond the Mic Short Cut. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Patti Quatro And Brie Darling From The Rock Band Fanny Take A Beyond The Mic Short Cut Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS 1970s All-Female Band Artist band Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Brie Darling Documentary Fanny Godmothers of Rock Los Angeles Lubbock Musician Patti Quatro Rock Sean Dillon Singer Songwriter Texas The Right to Rock