From Top Chef to Twisted Culinary Challenges: Eric Adjepong on “Wildcard Kitchen”

April 28, 2024 2:05AM CDT
From Top Chef to Twisted Culinary Challenges: Eric Adjepong on “Wildcard Kitchen”
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon

Chef Eric Adjepong, known for his appearances on Alex vs America, Chopped, and Top Chef, discusses “Wildcard Kitchen” and how it pushes chefs to new limits. Discover why the ice cream machine is the ultimate challenge and which wild card stumped him. Plus, don’t miss our Rockin’ 8 segment, where Chef Eric reveals his daughter’s favorite pancake, his dream cookbook title, and more! “Wildcard Kitchen” is a must-watch for foodies everywhere. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut!

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

