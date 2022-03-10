Wine it up Ep 12 – Steve Newsome If you love drinking wine, talking about wine and learning about wine, then Wine it Up with Jeff & Colleen. Today we’ll talk with our guest Steve Newsome with English Newsome Cellars discussing their award winning wines. <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span> TAGS 963KLLL Colleen Murphy Jeff Scott KLLL Lubbock Wine It Up