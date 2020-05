2019 Whiting Award Winner and Author of “The Compton Cowboys” Walter Thompson-Hernández goes Beyond the Mic

The most interesting country he ever visited for work was Madagascar. Believes without a doubt student athletes should be paid for playing. He played pick-up basketball versus a legend.

Author of “The Compton Cowboys” Walter Thompson-Hernández goes Beyond the Mic.



You can buy “The Compton Cowboys” online or a bookstore near you.