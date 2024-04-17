96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Katy Perry Wants Jelly Roll To Replace Her on ‘American Idol’

April 17, 2024 9:56AM CDT
Katy Perry Wants Jelly Roll To Replace Her on 'American Idol'
As Katy Perry wraps up her final season on ‘American Idol,’ she opens up about who she would like to replace her as a judge.  She said, “I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said.”

She continued, “He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him,” she added. “He could sell me anything … To have any of these guys plus Jelly on the show would be amazing. I love you, Jelly!”

Who do you think will replace Katy?

