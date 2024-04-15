96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

George Strait Set To Break Yet Another Record

April 15, 2024 9:54AM CDT
Getty Images

George Strait’s concert is breaking a major record. He announced his only concert in Texas in 2024, called The King at Kyle Field, and the concert is set to break Strait’s record for attendance.  The concert has already sold over 100,000 tickets and is on track to break Strait’s all-time attendance record of 104,793 set in 2014.  When Strait announces a show, people show up in droves and pay a premium for tickets to see him in person.  What is your favorite song by George?

