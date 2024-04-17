96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Darius Rucker Hosting World Golf Hall of Fame Induction

April 17, 2024 9:53AM CDT
Darius Rucker Hosting World Golf Hall of Fame Induction
On June 10, Darius Rucker will host the CME Group-sponsored 2024 World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.  The ceremony will air live on Golf Channel and start off the week of the 124th U.S. Open and the unveiling of the new World Golf Hall of Fame Museum at Golf House Pinehurst.

“Golf is my biggest passion outside of music, so it’s an honor to be invited to be part of such a significant event for the sport,” says Rucker. “I love the course at Pinehurst and can’t wait to celebrate this year’s inductees.”

In 2024, the World Golf Hall of Fame will induct Padraig Harrington, Sandra Palmer, Johnny Farrell, Beverly Hanson, Tom Weiskopf, and the LPGA Founders. NBA star Stephen “Steph” Curry will receive Southern Company’s Charlie Sifford Award for promoting diversity in golf.

