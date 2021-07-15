Author Harold Schecter on the Deadliest School Massacre Ever He’s an American true crime writer. His 43rd book deals with an infamous mass murder that has been forgotten by time. “Maniac” examines the deadliest school massacre in United States history. We welcome author Harold Schechter Beyond the Mic. Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon · Author Of Maniac Harold Schechter Goes Beyond The Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”. TAGS 963KLLL Author Bath Massacre Beyond the Mic Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon Harold Schechter Lubbock Maniac Sean Dillon Texas True Crime