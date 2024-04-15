96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

In Conversation with Ed Zwick: Memoirs and Musings

April 14, 2024 10:27PM CDT
In Conversation with Ed Zwick: Memoirs and Musings
Premiere Radio Network / Beyond the Mic

Time for an exclusive interview with acclaimed filmmaker Ed Zwick as he delves into his NYT Bestselling memoir, ‘Hits, Flops and Other Illusions: My Fourtysomething Years in Hollywood.’ Discover how writing during the pandemic impacted Zwick’s mental state and what moviemaking has taught him about life. How did Hollywood change him and vice versa, and gain valuable advice for aspiring filmmakers. Let’s take a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

