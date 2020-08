Author Heidi Murkoff and her daughter Emma Bing from “What to Expect”

She’s teamed up with her daughter to help women have healthy pregnancies. Author Heidi Murkoff & her daughter Emma Bing from the “What to Expect” franchise discuss maternal-child health and more when they take a Beyond the Mic: Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.