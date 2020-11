Bailey Rae from NBC’s “The Voice”

She loves Diet Coke, her favorite album from her collection is anything from Merle and is enjoying her time during Season 19 of “The Voice” on NBC. Singer Bailey Rae joins Sean… Beyond the Mic.

