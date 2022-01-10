Blake Sauceda from “An Officer and a Gentleman : The Musical” goes Beyond the Mic

Actor Blake Sauceda’s from “An Officer and a Gentleman: the Musical” grandma makes the best tortillas, once lied about not being an actor and is inspired by his step mom in the military. The show is Tuesday January 11th at the Buddy Holly Hall. Let’s go Beyond the Mic



