‘Lost’ Johnny Cash Album To Be Released

A ‘lost’ Johnny Cash album titled Songwriter will be released this summer. It features demos of some of Cash’s original songs, recorded in 1993 and recently unearthed by his son John Carter Cash, who finished the album with guest stars like Vince Gill and The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. It also features vocals by the late Waylon Jennings, who appeared on some of the original demos. The first single, “Well Alright”, was released on Tuesday. Songwriter will be out June 28th.