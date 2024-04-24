96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘Lost’ Johnny Cash Album To Be Released

April 24, 2024 10:34AM CDT
Share
‘Lost’ Johnny Cash Album To Be Released
Getty Images

A ‘lost’ Johnny Cash album titled Songwriter will be released this summer.  It features demos of some of Cash’s original songs, recorded in 1993 and recently unearthed by his son John Carter Cash, who finished the album with guest stars like Vince Gill and The Black Keys’ Dan Auerbach. It also features vocals by the late Waylon Jennings, who appeared on some of the original demos. The first single, “Well Alright”, was released on Tuesday. Songwriter will be out June 28th.

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Dirt CheapCody Johnson
10:47am
My Next Broken HeartBrooks & Dunn
10:44am
Thank GodKane Brown (with Katelyn Brown)
10:41am
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
10:38am
I Remember EverythingZach Bryan Feat. Kacey Musgraves
10:30am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

New York Teacher Throws Eclipse Party He Promised In 1978
2

Steven McBee Jr. Shares Secrets of 'The McBee Dynasty'
3

Toussaint, Isaacs gain DCTB All-Texas honors
4

George Strait Set To Break Yet Another Record
5

Unveiling the Mind of E.A. Aymar: A Journey Through 'When She Left'