Luke Bryan Falls Hard Onstage, Laughs It Off

Luke Bryan had a humorous mishap at the Coast City Country Festival in Vancouver when he seemed to slip on a cell phone thrown by a fan onstage. Despite the fall, Bryan laughed it off, jokingly threatening to sue the fan before asking if anyone caught it on camera. Later, it was revealed that Bryan’s fall wasn’t due to the cell phone. Video footage of Bryan’s slip shows that he slipped and landed on the cell phone, but it wasn’t the cause of the fall.

