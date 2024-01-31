City of Lubbock Parks & Recreation Upcoming Classes & Events

Preschool Playtime

Every Tuesday

10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

Free

Sing, dance, play, learn and grow with Hodges Community Center every Tuesday! Registration is required as space is limited for this free program. Register at playlubbock.com.

Yoga at Maxey Community Center

Every Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday

9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.

Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St.

$25/month

Ages 17+

This class is perfect for beginners and seasoned practitioners alike. Our certified yoga instructor will guide you through a series of postures and breathing exercises, helping you to connect with the present moment, find inner peace, and achieve mind-body harmony. You will learn proper alignment and technique, improve your flexibility and strength, and leave feeling rejuvenated and energized. Whether you’re looking to de-stress, improve your physical health, or simply try something new, this class is the perfect way to start your day. Join us for an hour of tranquility and self-discovery. Register on our website online at playlubbock.com or in person when you come!

Stretch and Strength at Maxey Community Center

Every Wednesday

9:45 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St.

$10/month

Ages 18+

Revitalize and sculpt your body with a blend of gentle aerobics, resistance training using hand weights, and rejuvenating floor stretches. Suitable for individuals aged 18 and above. Register on our website online at playlubbock.com or in person when you come!

Zumba at Maxey Community Center

Monday – Thursday, Weekly

6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St.

$5/day or $45/month

This class is a high-energy cardio workout perfect for anyone looking to improve their fitness and have fun at the same time. It meets from Monday through Thursday, from 6 pm to 7 pm, and has a different focus each day. Monday and Wednesday’s class is pure Zumba, incorporating Latin and international music with a mix of dance moves to keep your heart rate up and your body moving. Tuesday’s class is a bit more challenging, with the addition of light weights and toning exercises. You’ll still be dancing, but with a focus on building muscle and toning your body. Thursday’s class is Zumba Step, which incorporates a step platform to increase the intensity and add some new challenges to your routine. With a positive and supportive atmosphere, friendly instructors, and energetic classmates, this is the perfect workout class to boost your health and wellness.

AARP Tax Aide

Wednesdays and Thursdays, February 1 – April 11

8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

Free

Ages 50+

AARP Tax- Aide, the nation’s largest volunteer-run tax counseling and preparation service, will prepare taxes on Wednesdays and Thursdays only, beginning Thursday, February 1st until Thursday, April 11th. We are doing taxes on a first-come, first-serve basis! Please do NOT call the office at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center to set up an appointment. We urge you to check in early with all your documents. Social Security cards are required for all persons listed on the tax return. Photo IDs are required for primary persons on the return. Please bring a copy of last year’s return. Also bring all 2023 W-2s, 1099s, 1095 A, B, or C, end-of-the-year Social Security statement(s), and any other pertinent forms. Our volunteers are trained and have experience. There are some return scenarios which will be considered out-of-scope for AARP Tax-Aide. Examples are married filing separately, rental properties, and farm income. Come by if you have questions and we will be happy to assist you.

Hip-Hop Dance Classes

Tuesdays and Thursdays, February 1 – 29

6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St.

$64/child

Ages 5-8

In this class, students ages 5-8 will learn the fundamentals of competition style hip hop dance. Visit our website for more information and register at playlubbock.com.

Birthday Party at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Every 1st Friday of the month, February 2

1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

Free

Ages 50+

Come and celebrate your birthday with us at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center! We will have snacks, cake and entertainment. You don’t want to miss out on all the fun!

Adult Softball Session I Registration

Registration: February 5 – March 8

Games begin: March 18

$425/team

Registration for slow-pitch softball opens February 5th! Gather a team and register by March 8th to compete for in a tournament for all the marbles! Coed, men’s, women’s, and industrial leagues available. Games begin March 18. Find all the information through our website and sign up today!

Adult Flag Football Session I Registration

Registration: February 5 – March 8

Games begin: March 18

$350/team

5v5 Adult Flag Football registration opens February 5th! Gather a team and register by March 8th. Games begin March 18, and will be played at Berl Huffman Turf Complex. Find all the information through our website and sign up today!

Hub City Book Club

Every 1st Wednesday of the month, February 7

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th St.

Free

Ages 18+

Hey there bookworm! Join Lubbock Adult Activity Center and City of Lubbock Public Library’s Book Club this month! Pick up your book at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center and get to reading. Register on our website online or call the Lubbock Adult Activity Center at (806) 767-2710.

Senior Valentine’s Dinner and Dance

Friday, February 9

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Copper Rawlings Community Center, 213 40th St.

$10/person

Ages 50+

Treat your sweetheart to dinner, then dance the night away to Tejano, Country, and R&B music provided by a local D.J. Tickets must be purchased in advance by Wednesday, February 7th.

Tex-Mex Cooking Class

Saturday, February 10

10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Copper Rawlings Community Center, 213 40th St.

$5/person

Ages 15+

Learn to cook authentic, and traditional Mexican dishes, then lunch on your recipe. This month’s recipe is chicken taquitos. Pre-registration is required by Wednesday, February 7th.

Mardi Gras Costume Ball

Saturday, February 10

6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

$15/adult (ages 13+), $10/child (ages 2-12)

Join us for our first ever Mardi Gras Costume Ball! This family oriented event is a great opportunity to dress up as your favorite character, cut a rug and let the good times roll! Together you will enjoy snacks, a craft, dancing, door prizes, a large group game and priceless memories. All ages welcome! All children must be accompanied by an adult for this event. Space is limited, so don’t wait to save your spot! Visit our website for more information and register at playlubbock.com.

Senior Breakfast at Maggie Trejo

Every 2nd Wednesday of the month, February 14

9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Maggie Trejo Supercenter, 3200 Amherst St.

$2/month

Enjoy a delicious breakfast at our Senior Center every month! Ages 50+.

Senior Breakfast at Mae Simmons Senior Center

Every 3rd Friday of the month, February 16

9:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Mae Simmons Senior Center, 2004 Oak Ave.

$2/month

Enjoy a delicious breakfast at our Senior Center every month! Ages 50+.

Crafternoons

Every last Friday of the month, February 23

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

$3/month

Join Hodges Community Center for afternoons of crafting! Everyone is welcome. Pre-registration is required to make sure we have enough supplies for everyone! Register at playlubbock.com.

Birthday Party at Mae Simmons Senior Center

Every last Friday of the month, February 23

1:30 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Mae Simmons Senior Center, 2004 Oak Ave.

Free

Ages 50+

Come and celebrate your birthday with us at the Mae Simmons Senior Center! We will have snacks, cake and entertainment. You don’t want to miss out on all the fun!

Kids Mini and Youth Sports Combo Classes

Saturdays, February 24 – April 27

Mini Sports Combo; 10:00 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. Youth Sports Combo; 11:00 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

Maxey Community Center, 4020 30th St.

$70/child

Mini: Ages 4-9, Youth: Ages 6-13

Introduction to T-Ball and Soccer, taught by Coach Ryan Wakefield, is designed for children between the ages of 3 and 6 who want to learn the fundamentals of these two popular sports. The class is designed to teach kids the basics of hitting, running, and fielding in T-ball, as well as the skills of dribbling, passing, and shooting in soccer.

Introduction to Soccer, Baseball, and Softball is a class that will teach fundamental skills and techniques in these three sports to children between the ages of 6 and 13. The class will be led by Coach Ryan Wakefield, who has extensive experience coaching and playing these sports at various levels. Visit our website for more information and register at playlubbock.com.

Kids Soccer and Sports Combo Classes

Mondays, February 26 – April 22

Sports Combo; 4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. Soccer; 5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m.

Hodges Community Center, 4011 University Ave.

$70/child

Ages 4-9

During the sports combo class, emphasis will be put on physical education, soccer, basketball, and t-ball. Students can look forward to several throwing and catching games as well as a variety of other skill and technique development games.

In the kids soccer class, kids learn the fundamentals soccer in a friendly, noncompetitive environment. They will practice fun individual and team-oriented drills and games that promote overall physical health and cooperation. Visit our website for more information and register at playlubbock.com.