Yo-Yo Ma single tickets available now!

Be there when the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra and Music Director David Cho host renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma at the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences on June 8, 2024. The program will feature the music of Antonín Dvořák, making for an extraordinary night. Single tickets for this once-in-a-lifetime event are now available for purchase!

Click here to buy tickets.

DVOŘÁK Slavonic Dance, Op. 46 No. 8

DVOŘÁK Slavonic Dance, Op. 72 No. 2

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9 (“From the New World”): Finale

DVOŘÁK Czech Suite, Op. 39: Finale

DVOŘÁK Cello Concerto in B minor, Op. 104