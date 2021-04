Dana Monique From NBC’s “The Voice”

She likes hiding in her room, scared of snakes and wastes time with you tube cooking videos. Showstopper Dana Monique from “The Voice” discusses her friendship with Devan Blake Jones and more when she takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.