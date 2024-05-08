96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Dewight Braxton Jr.’s Journey to Broadway Stardom in “The Book of Mormon” National Tour

May 8, 2024 5:53AM CDT
American Theatre Guild / Beyond the Mic

Up next Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon, we dive into an exclusive interview with Dewight Braxton Jr., the multi-talented actor, and singer captivating audiences on ‘The Book of Mormon’ national tour.

Five shows: Friday the 17th at 7p, Saturday the 18th at 2p & 8p and Sunday at 1p and 6:30p at the Buddy Holly Hall.

Discover how Dewight’s journey from the football field to Broadway unfolded, and hear firsthand about his empowering message of self-belief. Dewight will share his insights into his role, dreams for the future, and personal experiences shaping his career. We’ll salute the General as we go Beyond the Mic with Dewight Braxton Jr.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

