F&F Japanese Grill is now open in Lubbock! Located at 6616 in suite 400 off Milwaukee, F&F Japanese Grill is Lubbock’s new spot for hibachi, bowls, and salads.

F&F Japanese Grill uses fresh ingredients for their dishes, such as hibachi steak and the Hawaiian bowl, and also utilizes delivery services for orders; F&F Japanese Grill also has their own food truck.

For more on F&F Japanese Grill and to view their menu, visit here.