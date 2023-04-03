96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

From Quiet Little Girl to Belting Out Broadway, Micaela Lamas from “Dear Evan Hansen”

April 3, 2023 1:27AM CDT
Share
From Quiet Little Girl to Belting Out Broadway, Micaela Lamas from “Dear Evan Hansen”
American Theater Guild / Beyond the Mic

The first time Micaela Lamas saw “Dear Evan Hansen” was online, and didn’t even start acting until late in high school. She draws from Alana Beck in her own life & irrationally buys Sephora makeup. We find out more when Micaela Lamas goes Beyond the Mic.

“Dear Evan Hansen” will be out at the Buddy Holly Hall from April 4th – 9th

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Actor
Actress Sean Dillon
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Dear Evan Hansen
Micaela Lamas
Mission
San Marcos
Singer
Texas
Theater