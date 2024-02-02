96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health Fair at Science Spectrum February 3

February 1, 2024 7:50PM CST
This annual health awareness fair is always a huge family hit. Not only will families receive invaluable oral health information and lots of free “toothy” giveaways, they will also have a blast doing it! Best of all this is a totally *FREE event located in the lobby of the Science Spectrum! Standard Museum & OMNI Rates Apply.

Enjoy These *FREE Activities:
○ Children’s Dental Health Screenings by a Dentist! (up to age 12)
○ Kids Toothbrush & Dental Health Giveaways!
○ Lots of Booths with Great Oral Health Information!
○ Face Painting, Balloons, and fun door prizes!

The first 200 children to participate in the dental screening will receive a ticket for free attendance to the Science Spectrum Museum!

*Any child or adult who attends the Give Kids a Smile: Dental Health Fair will receive $1.00 off Science Spectrum Museum admission from 10:00am until 2:00pm on the day of the event. Standard OMNI Theater ticket rates apply.

