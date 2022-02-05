John Wick 2 Actor Peter Stormare

Peter Stormare thrives on playing the bad guys, first guitar was an Eko and grew up listening to the White album. Star of “Grand Duke of Corscica” joins us for a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.



Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.