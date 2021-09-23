Keaton Eckhoff from “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” goes Beyond the Mic

Social media drains him, once was in a Trojan Condom commercial and loves his Skyline Chili. From the national tour of “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” Keaton Eckhoff goes Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon.

Keaton has been performing professionally since the young age of 17, He has performed on cruise ships, theme parks, regional theatres, and been blessed to have performed in over 33 countries. He is so grateful to be returning back to this show after the pandemic shut us down in March of 2020 and encourages everyone to get vaccinated so we can continue to perform and do what we love. All glory to God and his family who have brought him this far.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.