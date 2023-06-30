Kelsea Ballerini Hit On Face With Object While Performing In Idaho

Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face with an object during her concert in Boise, Idaho.While singing “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)” from her 2022 album Subject to Change, Ballerini is seen recoiling from the microphone and turning away from the audience after being hit, covering her left eye. The fiddle player checks on her, and the singer rallies, waving her hands to the cheering audience, indicating she’ll return soon. Then, she went to the side stage to recover. Ballerini briefly addressed the incident and emphasized her fans’ safety when she returned to perform. “All I care about is keeping everyone safe,” she explained. “So if you ever don’t feel safe, please let someone around you know. There’s security everywhere tonight. If anyone’s pushing too much or you just have that gut feeling or anything, just always flag it.”