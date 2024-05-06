Los Hermanos Familia Announces the 2024 Adelante Awards Recipients

Los Hermanos Familia (LHF), whose objective is strengthening families and building community, held the annual 2024 Adelante Awards Gala on Sat., May 4, 2024, providing awards to Lifetime Achievement honoree, as well as nominees and an LHF volunteer.

Men from areas in Business/Entrepreneur, Civic/Volunteer, Education, Military/Veteran/First Responder, Medical, Media, Professional, Up & Comer, and Youth nominees.

The 2024 Adelante Awards Recipients include:

Business/Entrepreneur

Santos Moreno

Civic/Volunteer

Severo Alvarado

Education

Juan Rodriguez

Military/Veteran/First Responder

Derek Delgado

Medical

Dr. Enrique Rodriguez

Media

Joshua Ramirez

Professional

Danilo DeLeon

Up-and-Comer

Pedro Leyva

Youth (Up to 17)

Zakary Justin Constancio

Corporate Contributor

Fidel Duron

In addition, a Lifetime Achievement Award (LAA) was presented to Lou Ortiz, Col. USAF (Ret.). He worked tenaciously and succeeded in serving in an Air Force career spanning 30 years and becoming a dedicated advocate of Veterans and higher education.

LHF also recognized one of its volunteers:

Soaring Eagle Award

Lisa Velasquez

The Adelante Award program is an initiative of Los Hermanos Familia which became a nonprofit organization in June 2014 and was established in 2008. The organization began with the annual, “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event, which uses fishing as a hook to bring families together, and is now preparing for additional initiatives to improve the quality of life for families in West Texas.

Some of LHF’s programs include the annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event that ignited the movement to impact families. Also, the placement of outdoor fitness equipment at Buddy Holly Lake is helping families and individuals to become healthy and have access to fitness equipment. LHF offers the MyOn Digital reading program free to any child – from kinder to high school. LHF also placed little libraries in areas where children might not have access to books or technology – visitors can take a book, leave a book. Los Hermanos Familia holds the Bilingual Financial Literacy Workshop annually in April. LHF provides scholarships to high school and college students to encourage retention and success. These are just a few examples, for a complete list please visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org/get-involved.

