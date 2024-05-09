96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Nashville notes: Chayce Beckham’s new merch + Toby Keith’s honorary degree

May 9, 2024 3:55PM CDT
Chayce Beckham has dropped new items and rolled out more discounts in his merch store. The fresh drops include a Smokin’ Weed and Drinkin’ Whiskey T-Shirt. You can check it out now at chaycebeckham.myshopify.com.

Colin Stough has released a music video for his song, “Makes Two of Us.” Of the visualizer, Colin shares, “The music video for ‘Makes Two of Us’ is about how your mind keeps wandering to your ex after a breakup. So, in the clip, you see these two characters living their daily lives while constant flashes of memories between them keep happening.”

Toby Keith will be presented with an honorary degree at the University of Oklahoma (OU)’s upcoming 2024 commencement. Of her late father’s love for OU, Krystal Keith shares, “His passion started as far back as when he was 12 and 13 years old and worked in the stadium selling cokes just so he could see the games. For as long as I can remember, he took us to every bowl game no matter what his work schedule was. And he was on the sidelines of nearly all the different OU sporting events. He bled Crimson and Cream.”

