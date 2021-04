NBC’s “The Voice” Artist Savanna Chestnut goes Beyond the Mic

Savanna Chestnut can’t stop singing Tainted Love at karaoke, her original hair color isn’t red. Time to learn more from the Americus Kansas Native from NBC’s “The Voice”

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.