Olivia Newton-John, Singer & Actress, Dies after Valiant Fight with Breast Cancer

You knew her from Grease, Xanadu and getting Physical. 70’s star Olivia Newton-John today passed after fighting breast cancer. She had announced back in 2017 that she had breast cancer that had metastasized. Her husband announced her death today on her social media channels. She was 73.

