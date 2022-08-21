“Riding the Lightning: A Year in the Life of a New York City Paramedic” Author Anthony Almojera

More about:
Anthony Almojera has multiple jobs, used to be a chef and saves lives for a living. Author of “Riding the Lightning: A Year in the Life of a New York City Paramedic” takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.