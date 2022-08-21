96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“Riding the Lightning: A Year in the Life of a New York City Paramedic” Author Anthony Almojera

August 21, 2022 7:00AM CDT
Share

Anthony Almojera has multiple jobs, used to be a chef and saves lives for a living. Author of “Riding the Lightning: A Year in the Life of a New York City Paramedic” takes a Beyond the Mic Short Cut.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.

More about:
Anthony Almojera
Author
Beyond the Mic
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon
Board Member
Brooklyn
Buddhist
Chef
EMS FDNY Help Fund
EMT
FDNY
Lieutenant
Lubbock
Mariner Books. Brooklyn College
Medic
New York
Paramedic
Riding the Lightning
Show Tags: Sean Dillon
Texas