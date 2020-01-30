Saying Goodbye to Our Friend… R.I.P. Kelli
How do you say goodbye? It’s one of the hardest things we as humans have to endure. Our sister, friend and one amazing woman known to all as Kelli D’Angelo, D’Anne Rampy died on Tuesday after a battle with cancer.
We have tried to take some time to comprehend the loss of our friend. Just the other day she had 6 diet cokes on her desk, prod 3 was 80 degrees and she was still trying to figure out how to put an instapoll on the website. Now she is gone and we are all saddened. The world knew her for her infectious laugh, her care for animals and her passion for helping sick kids. But that was just a mere glimpse into the woman we love.
Kelli lived her life loving others without a care for herself. She cared about the kids we talk about each year for Children’s Miracle Network like they were her own. Kelli loved animals, helping any way she could because in her mind an animal was somebody’s family member.
She was a stern taskmaster, pushing others to be better and holding us to high standards because she knew we could do it.
Her time with Jeff and Mudflap on the morning show was filled with laughter and care about our community.
We could spend a thousand hours talking about a thousand moments when she made us think, laugh or cry but she would not want us to.
The world was a better place because of the time D’Anne was here.
We love you and miss you forever our friend.
Obituary:
D’Anne Rampy, beloved sister, aunt and friend was born in Lubbock, TX on May 6th, 1958. The Friday after this past Thanksgiving she found out she had lung and brain cancer. After radiation treatments and a round of chemo, on January 28th, 2020, she left her sickness behind forever. We will celebrate her life of 61 years at 2:00 pm on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers with reception to follow. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish in the area below the obituary.
Daughter of Duane and Jackie Rampy, sister to Alisa Sisemore and Alaina, beloved aunt, niece and sweet friend to many. Her family attended First Baptist Church and she was a part of the youth group there. She graduated from Monterey High School in 1976 and attended Texas Tech. She started out with KSEL in the late ‘70’s and became Kelli D’Angelo, a well-known nationwide radio personality. At one point in her career she was one of the top radio personalities in the country. She helped people across the country “Wake up with the Morning Show” working in the Dallas, Chicago, San Francisco, and Austin Markets.
While in Chicago, she interviewed celebrities such Oprah, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Liza Minnelli and her favorite sports personality Michael Jordan. She returned to Lubbock in 2000. She worked very closely with UMC and Channel 11 in support of the Children’s Miracle Network. She also spent many years on the Mudflap and Kelli Morning show on KLLL. D’Anne was a gifted athlete and had a tremendous love of sports. In Austin, she was the voice of the Longhorn’s Women’s basketball team. She was an avid supporter of Tech’s basketball and football teams. She loved Patrick Mahomes and so looked forward to his victory over the San Francisco Forty Niner’s this weekend.
D’Anne was preceded in death by both sets of grandparents as well as her parents, Duane and Jackie.
She is survived by her sister, Alisa Sisemore and husband Chris; their son Jeff and wife Hope. Her sister, Alaina Buchanan and her sons, Hunter and Blair. Her aunt Cherri Head and husband Tom. Her uncles Paul Rampy and John Smith. Longtime friends who were like family, Jill England, Kelly Randles, Lisa Lynch, Christene Jones and Karla Kitten. And many, many friends and fans.
Memorials
The family has designated Children’s Miracle Network at umc.childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org , Haven Animal Care Shelter of Lubbock, 4501 FM 1729-NCR 3000, Lubbock, Texas 79403 or REACH Community at reachcommunity.org, for memorial contributions donated in her memory.