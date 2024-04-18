Texas Tech cancels Spring Game in Midland

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Thursday it has canceled the upcoming Spring Game set for Saturday afternoon in Midland due to the strong forecasted possibility of severe thunderstorms in the Permian Basin.

As of Thursday morning, National Weather Service forecasts project a more than 80 percent chance of rain in the Midland area with a possibility of lightning beginning early Saturday morning – during many of Texas Tech’s pregame festivities – and lasting until late that afternoon. Percentages move closer to 90 percent at the time of the 1 p.m. scheduled kickoff.

“This was a decision we didn’t want to make as our entire program was looking forward to our trip back to Midland,” head coach Joey McGuire said. “As we got further into this week, it has become clear we’d likely not be able to start our Spring Game on time yet alone complete it. We appreciate the many donors who helped organize this event as the Permian Basin area is such a tremendous supporter of this football program and university.”

The Red Raiders will instead host a scrimmage using the same Tahj (Brooks) vs. Behren (Morton) format inside the Sports Performance Center on Saturday afternoon that will be closed to the public. Inclement weather is also forecasted in the Lubbock area Saturday afternoon, forcing the Red Raiders to utilize their indoor facility for their 15th and final practice of the spring.

Texas Tech is already planning fan events for August leading up to the Aug. 31 season opener against Abilene Christian. Additional details on those events will be announced later this summer.

–TECH–

Release Provided By Matt Dowdy Texas Tech Athletics